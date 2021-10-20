Cambridge 'Pink Floyd' Flying Pig pub to fight demolition
- Published
An appeal has been submitted to stop the wholesale demolition of a city pub that has links to Pink Floyd.
The Flying Pig in Cambridge, a live music venue, was due to be torn down as part of a larger development on Hills Road by Pace Limited.
Pace initially gained approval to knock the pub down, but after an outcry it submitted revised plans to keep parts of the pub, which were then rejected.
Pace is now appealing to the Planning Inspectorate about that decision.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, there has been a pub on the site since the 1840s, and original Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett is said to have met future Floyd guitarist David Gilmour there in the 1950s.
The developer said: "In August 2007, Cambridge City Council granted planning permission for 156 residential units, offices and retail units, and the demolition of the Flying Pig."
A petition of more than 12,000 people was signed asking for it to be saved and a new application was submitted to the council in 2020 to keep parts of the pub, and build two new office blocks.
Pace said the pub was "at the very heart" of its proposals and its application stated the "rear extensions... will be replaced with a contemporary addition which will provide modern kitchen facilities and toilets, enabling access for those with disabilities".
The existing office blocks behind the pub would be demolished as well.
However in March this year, the council rejected those plans with some of the reasons given being the plan's lack of housing and flats in an area allocated for mixed-use development, and the "siting, massing, height, scale and design" of the development, which was argued would "appear as an incongruous addition" to the street scene.
Justine Hatfield, who has managed and lived in the pub for 24 years, said she had been given notice to leave by 27 October.
"It is so sad that Cambridge is going to lose one of its most important social hubs and music venues," she said.
"We've had a brilliant time here."
Pace Limited said: "The plans would have seen the Flying Pig preserved and enhanced with greater accessibility so that everyone in Cambridge and further afield could visit this popular free house, and live music venue.
"A successful appeal will protect and preserve the Flying Pig," it added.
The appeal has been made to the government's Planning Inspectorate. A decision is expected next year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk