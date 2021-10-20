'Gullible' Cambridge lottery winner scoops a million pounds
A woman whose partner told her he was not "gullible enough" to play the lottery has won £1m.
Holly Saul scooped the prize in the EuroMillions UK draw on 1 October after a reminder from her father-in-law to purchase a ticket.
The 29-year-old, from Cambridge, said she burst into tears of joy while being told how much she had won.
Her partner of eight years, Ben Lowther, 38, had said earlier: "I'm not gullible enough to play the lottery."
Ms Saul, who has two children, said: "We were both so shocked that I decided the only sensible option was to pour myself a G&T and Ben a Guinness.
"Then we sat in the garden for an hour staring into space, looking at each other and giggling like children. It was the most surreal and most wonderful time.
"What's even better, I'll forever tease Ben about his cheeky comment."
Ms Saul said the win would make a huge difference to their whole family and would help their parents retire "sooner".
"Much to our daughter's disgust we won't be trading in the Ford Focus and I don't intend to stop working, although I may reduce my hours a little."
Her partner Ben, who had lost his job twice since Covid has been creating video games. Ms Saul said the money would allow him to do this full time.
"Because I was willing to be the gullible one, we have so many wonderful options ahead and we will enjoy every last one," she said.
