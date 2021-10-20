Huntingdon floods hit renovated Commemoration Hall arts centre
- Published
A charity that spent thousands of pounds renovating an arts centre has been forced to close it after the building was flooded.
The vice-chairman of the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon said the damage to the basement was "soul destroying".
Dominic Whitehead said some five to six inches of water had damaged a recently laid floor, toilets and cafe area, as well as stock stored in the basement.
The venue re-opened in July after a £20,000 refurbishment.
Built in 1842, the listed building on Huntingdon High Street, is held in trust by the charity and is run entirely by volunteers.
Treasurer Elena Carpenter said supporters had spent Wednesday morning clearing sewage from the basement.
She said the closure of the cafe was worrying as "the centre had only just re-opened and relied on the cafe to bring in revenue".
Commemoration Hall supports a range of arts and entertainment programmes, including Huntingdon Youth Theatre and Huntingdon Drama Club.
"It's just so disheartening, there's nothing we could have done to prevent it, all the effort, 5,000 volunteer hours and now this," said Ms Carpenter.
Assessors were trying to work out the extent of the damage to the Hall which is held in trust by the charity.
A handful of other businesses in the High Street were also flooded by the heavy rain.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was urging people to be cautious when driving after roads in parts of the county became saturated with water.
A yellow weather warning for sudden thunderstorms was in place until midday.
