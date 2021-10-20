Cable damage causes delays to Cambridge rail services
Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption after an overhead power cable was damaged at Cambridge.
Thameslink advised people to delay travel from Cambridge to London until Wednesday afternoon or face an increase of two hours to journey times.
Greater Anglia said the line was blocked between Bishops Stortford and Cambridge.
Meanwhile, East Midlands Railway said trains were affected between Luton and Bedford following a landslip.
The landslip at Leagrave, near Luton, Bedfordshire, had closed two of four lines and a team was assessing the damage to the embankment.
Network Rail was fixing the damaged electrical cables and expected the work to be completed by 13:00 BST.
Other services affected included trains between Cambridge and Stansted Airport, which have been cancelled.
No Thameslink trains were running between Cambridge and Royston, with a significantly reduced service between Foxton, Royston and London.
An hourly train shuttle would be offered between Cambridge North and King's Lynn, the rail firm said.
