Northstowe new town: Plan for 300 homes approved
Plans to build 300 homes in South Cambridgeshire as part of a proposal to create a new town have been approved.
Northstowe, near Longstanton, is planned to have about 10,000 new homes built in the area in phases.
Alongside the homes there will also be a town centre, and three schools based in an "education campus".
Councillor Dr Tumi Hawkins, from South Cambridgeshire District Council, "a good job" had been done on the plans.
Work has started on the schools with the secondary and special educational need school already open, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The 300 homes are planned to include 60 affordable rent homes, and 119 homes capped at £250,000 for the first five years.
The application was approved by councillors at a meeting of South Cambridgeshire District Council's Planning Committee.
Northstowe Town Council had previously said it was in favour of the development "in principle" but it objected to the plans submitted.
Concerns raised by the authority included where the affordable housing had been placed in the development, and also described the use of renewable energy as not being "ambitious".
Dr Hawkins, from the Liberal Democrat-led council, said she was "happy" with the planning application.
Fellow Lib Dem councillor, Judith Rippeth, also said she felt it looked like "a very good application".