Huntingdon: Rubbish dumped in middle of housing estate

Published
Image source, Huntingdonshire District Council
Image caption, The council was looking for witnesses after rubbish was left on the Oxmoor estate in Huntingdon

A number of household items including sofas, toys, a fridge-freezer and kitchen cabinets have been dumped on a green on a housing estate.

Huntingdonshire District Council said investigations were on-going after the fly-tipping items were left on the Oxmoor estate in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

It wants eye witnesses to get in touch.

"We are looking for any information which can help us catch the culprits," a council spokeswoman said.

The waste would be cleared away and "door-knocking is taking place in the area to try and establish where the waste is coming from", she added.

Image source, Huntingdonshire District Council
Image caption, Items included a toy car, electrical appliances and a chair...
Image source, Huntingdonshire District Council
Image caption, ... as well as a distinctive sofa with its cushions

