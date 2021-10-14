BBC News

Cambridge: Man arrested over city centre market square rape

Published
Image caption, An area of Cambridge market was cordoned off on Wednesday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following reports that a woman was attacked in a city centre market.

Cambridgeshire Police said the woman, who is in her late teens, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Market Square, Cambridge.

A 32-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested on Thursday and has been to Huntingdon police station.

The force said the victim was being supported by specially-trained officers.

It is understood a car which was inside the police cordon is not related to the investigation.

