Cambridge: Man arrested over city centre market square rape
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following reports that a woman was attacked in a city centre market.
Cambridgeshire Police said the woman, who is in her late teens, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Market Square, Cambridge.
A 32-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested on Thursday and has been to Huntingdon police station.
The force said the victim was being supported by specially-trained officers.
It is understood a car which was inside the police cordon is not related to the investigation.