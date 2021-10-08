Addenbrooke's Hospital crash: Cyclist killed near where she worked
A cyclist killed in a crash with a lorry was a member of staff at the nearby hospital.
The woman, in her 20s, was struck near Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, just before 08:00 BST on Thursday.
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed to its staff on Friday "a colleague has sadly died" in the crash.
A 27-year-old from Hertford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
