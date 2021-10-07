Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash outside a hospital.
Police said the person and a lorry were involved in the collision near Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, just before 08:00 BST.
Officers have closed the junction of the A1307 and Fendon Road and expect it to be shut for "some hours".
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has advised those travelling to the hospital to "allow extra time for your journey".