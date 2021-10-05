Cambridge City Council leader Lewis Herbert steps down
A council leader has announced he will step down after seven years in the job.
Lewis Herbert, Labour leader of Cambridge City Council, will give up the role next month, he said.
Mr Herbert, the longest-serving leader, said his time at the helm had been the "greatest privilege" of his four-decade career in public service.
He said he would remain as a councillor for the Coleridge ward, between Mill Road and Cherry Hinton Road, which he has represented since 2004.
Following his announcement earlier, Mr Herbert said: "All leaders should be ready to step aside when the time is right, and now is that time for new leadership.
"I will continue to support the new leader when confirmed by the council at a special meeting in November, and our Labour teams at city, county and the combined authority, along with serving the area I know best - Coleridge."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said four councillors were in the running to become the new city council leader - Rosy Moore, Martin Smart, Anna Smith, and Katie Thornburrow.
