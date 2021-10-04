Ely: Driver reported for wedging van under railway bridge
A driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention after a van became wedged under a railway bridge.
The incident closed the bridge near Ely station, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday morning, police said.
Last year, Network Rail said the bridge was the third "most bashed" in the country.
Cambridgeshire Police said there was no injury to the driver or damage to the bridge.
