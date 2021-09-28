Cambridgeshire children to receive book on domestic violence
- Published
A book about domestic abuse is being sent to every primary school in Cambridgeshire in the hope of raising awareness of the issue.
The Hideaway, by Cambridge writer and illustrator Pam Smy, tells the story of a boy who runs away as he cannot bear to see his mum abused by her partner.
County councillor Bryony Goodliffe said the book had a strong message.
"It will allow them to understand about domestic abuse and its serious impact in a safe environment," she said.
Ms Goodliffe, chair of the council's young people committee, said: "It is heartbreaking that many children will witness domestic abuse, which is why it's so important to raise awareness of the issue."
The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Domestic Abuse & Sexual Violence Partnership is also supporting the book, and helping to get it in libraries around the county.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk