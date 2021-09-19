BBC News

Duxford air show takes to the skies post lockdown

Published
image source, IWM Duxford
image captionA manoeuvre from Team Raven, a display group performing at the Duxford Battle of Britain airshow

Thousands of people flocked to an air show that was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

But organisers of the Battle of Britain Air Show at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, said numbers were down on previous years.

About 17,500 people visited over the weekend. The show has a capacity for 25,000 people to attend per day.

Organisers said the past 18 months had been "very challenging" but they were "grateful" people had turned out.

"Whilst we are still not at pre-pandemic capacity and attendance, we are certainly seeing growing confidence amongst the public in returning to mass events and we hope this will continue to grow into our 2022 Air Show season," said Adam Kendall of IWM.

image source, David Mackey/Macks Photography
image captionAircrew at Duxford summer air show

"It's been a privilege to see the warbirds of the Battle of Britain flying under blue skies at Duxford this weekend," said Mr Kendall.

"It's been a great opportunity to revel in the spirit of the summer of 1940, with plenty of Spitfires taking to the skies.

"We're so happy to see thousands of people having a great day out - especially after being unable to put this show on for the last two years."

image source, IWM Duxford
image captionA Spitfire taxis along the runway, in front of IWM Duxford's American Air Museum
image source, IWM Duxford
image captionThree Buchons, painted as Messerschmitts, fly with American aircraft, simulating a "dogfight"
image source, IWM Duxford
image captionA solo display from the “NHS Spitfire”, painted with a message of thanks to the NHS

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story