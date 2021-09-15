Cambridgeshire level crossing crash: RAIB finds no call made
Investigators found no evidence a request was made to open level crossing gates before a train hit a trailer.
A freight train was derailed and its driver had minor injuries when it hit the vehicle at 58mph (93km/h) near March, Cambridgeshire, last month.
A report said the Kisby level crossing was user-operated and the tractor driver should have used its telephone to seek permission to open barriers.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said its inquiries continued.
It found the driver of the locomotive, which was pulling 36 wagons, applied the emergency brakes six seconds before the collision at about 09:00 BST on 19 August.
The trailer parted from its tractor and was dragged along by the train, which derailed but continued to move for about 780m (850yd) before coming to a stop.
Passenger and freight train services between Ely and Peterborough were disrupted for four days while the site was cleared and repairs were made to the track and signalling equipment.
The RAIB report said: "Users are directed by signs at the crossing to use the telephones to obtain permission from the signaller before opening the crossing gates and crossing the railway.
"RAIB has been unable to find any evidence that a request to use the crossing was made by the driver of the tractor involved."
It said the full investigation would look at the actions of the tractor driver and other users of the crossing and examine how the risks were being assessed and mitigated by Network Rail.
