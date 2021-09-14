Cambridge railway station entrance floods amid downpour
A railway station's ticket office has been closed because of flooding as the east of England has weather warnings in place.
Cambridge station's entrance and ticket hall is undergoing emergency work with contractors working through the night in the hope of reopening on Wednesday.
Train operator Greater Anglia said customers could use a side entrance and buy tickets online.
It added: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused."
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for much of the region and said "flooding of a few homes and businesses [was] possible".
⚠⚠Due to flooding CAMBRIDGE TICKET OFFICE is temporarily closed. The station can still be accessed via the side entrances as normal. We hope for this to be rectified as soon as possible.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 14, 2021
