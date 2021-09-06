Blue-green algae closes lake at Cambridgeshire country park
A country park has had to cancel water activities after blue-green algae was found in one of its lakes.
Todd's Pit at Milton Country Park near Cambridge has been closed because the algae can be toxic to humans and animals.
The lake is the smallest of two at the park and is used for a variety of water sports including paddle boarding and swimming.
Cambridge Sport Lakes Trust said it was contacting people to arrange refunds.
