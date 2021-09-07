Cambridgeshire: Farm vehicles aim to help UK hit carbon goal
- Published
The world's first methane-powered tractor will be among a host of environmentally friendly vehicles on show at a clean air farming event.
The UK's first electric 4x4 off road vehicle and an electric forklift vehicle will also be on display at the Farming for Clean Air show on Tuesday.
The event takes place at Cambridge University's Park Farm, Madingley.
The show's organisers say the new methods will help the UK meet its carbon targets.
There will be a demonstration of the new T6.180 Methane Power tractor, which uses its own anaerobic digestion plant/biodigester as a fuel source, meaning it can also be refilled at very low fuel costs.
The University of Cambridge and Anglia Rural Consultants event will also showcase developments such as minimising the smell of slurry.
Independent farm consultant, Mary Dimambro, said farming faced a number of clean air challenges, including helping the UK reach its commitment to reducing ammonia emissions by 16% by 2030.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has produced a Clean Air Strategy explaining what agriculture needs to do to reach that target.
It includes introducing low emissions spreading by 2026, covering slurry and digestate stores by 2027 and meeting new design standards for livestock housing.
Paul Kelly, dairy farm manager for the University of Cambridge, said: "As farmers, we are going to have a vital role in helping the UK meet its carbon targets.
"We are committed to net zero by 2040, to eliminating run-off and to improving air quality.
"There is equipment that will help us to achieve this and so we are delighted to host this Clean Air Field day."