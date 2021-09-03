Peterborough food truck licence revoked over 50 complaints
- Published
A food truck has had its licence revoked after more than 50 allegations of "harassment, intimidation and common assault", a council has said.
The owners of the mobile cafe and of neighbouring businesses on Wainman Road, Peterborough, fell out over "ongoing issues relating to parking".
This led to "a steady increase in calls" to the police and city council.
Licencing committee chair Scott Warren said there had been "aggressive behaviour from all parties".
Roundabout Cafe owners Sebahattin and Ayseglil Mutlu have been trading from the industrial estate for about eight years, towing the mobile unit to their pitch every day, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Peterborough City Council licencing and business manager Gareth Brighton said they initially had a "cordial" relationship with their neighbour, Frank Dilustro of Frank's Automotive Services.
But this broke down until complaints from Mr and Mrs Mutlu, Mr Dilustro and other nearby businesses "steadily increased in frequency with over 50 being received in 2021 alone".
Mr Brighton said police and council logs recorded "allegations of harassment, intimidation and common assault" and "for every allegation from one party, there is an equal and opposite allegation from the other".
He feared a "serious incident" might take place if the licence was not revoked and the pitch closed to any other mobile food businesses.
Mr and Mrs Mutlu were offered another pitch about half-a-mile away, but said the decision had "destroyed a family business".
Mr Dilustro did not attend the meeting.