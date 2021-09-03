Peterborough students: 'The vaccine is important to protect our families'
- Published
As students prepare to return to lectures and face-to-face learning, many now have the chance of getting a vaccine against Covid-19. What do those at City College Peterborough think of getting the jab?
For Sara Cliffe, getting the vaccine was something she wanted to do to protect herself and those around her.
"We need to protect each and everyone's life around us, family is more important for us to protect," she said.
The catering student added she was "looking forward" to going back to college but was aware things would still be a little different.
"I think the college has put measures in place but it is going to take time to get used to it.
"It's going to take time to get back to normal but people need to support each other through it."
Courtney Cuppello has also had her first dose of the vaccine.
The 17-year-old said people her age should be vaccinated "as it will keep them safe, their families safe and their friends safe".
She added: "I think it is important because there is a risk of Covid and you can prevent them by having the vaccine.'
The student also said she had "confidence in the college," and felt safe going back as there was suitable measures in place.
Natasha Wilkinson, 17, said she would "encourage people to take it".
"It will protect you from Covid so you should get it," she said.
The health and social care student said she would also want people her age to encourage their family friends to also get vaccinated.
"If you get the vaccine you can visit family and friends and go on holiday and be as safe as possible."
Vice-principal Tasha Dalton-Winterton said the college had spread messages across its social media platforms about 16 and 17-year-olds being eligible for the vaccine.
Mrs Dalton said it was important for young people to make up their own minds about the jab.
"I think it's about giving young people the correct information and making sure we are giving them a balanced view," she said.
"Sixteen and 17-year-olds have the right to make that choice about their own health and wellbeing.
"It will form part of our induction and where appropriate we will be speaking to parents and letting them know but it's about giving the power to that young adult."