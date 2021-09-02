Cambridgeshire special constable dismissed over loud party
A special constable has been sacked for harassing his neighbours and telling them to "pipe down" when he hosted a noisy all-night party at his home.
SC Ladislav Demeter, who volunteered with Cambridgeshire Police, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour, a disciplinary hearing was told.
Police said his "discreditable" behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and "this damage is hard to undo".
He was dismissed without notice.
The police hearing in Huntingdon was told Mr Demeter held a party at his West Midlands home on 21 October that lasted from 23:00 BST until the next morning.
The panel heard his neighbour and her young family were unable to sleep and asked him to turn the music down, but he told them to "pipe down" as they wanted to have fun.
'Two fingers'
The neighbour said they heard people at the party say they would be "sorting them out" and threatening and abusive language was used.
Mr Demeter was also reported to have stuck up two fingers and counted down the time until 07:00 - the time when one child was due to get up for school.
The panel accepted that part of this allegation was disputed by him.
The police were called but did not attend, although SC Demeter was interviewed in March and given a criminal caution for pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment.
Chief Constable Nick Dean said SC Demeter "further antagonised the situation purposefully".
"It is entirely unacceptable for special constables or constables, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves," he said.
He said he could not ignore "the impact such behaviour had on [the family's] mental well-being".
He said people in the area knew he was a special constable, which meant "this damage is hard to undo".
"The acknowledgement from SC Demeter that what he did was wrong and his openness to apologise is recognised and to his credit," he added.
