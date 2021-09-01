Second 10ft python spotted roaming Cambridgeshire village
A second 10ft-long python has been rescued close to where another was found just four days earlier.
The latest was spotted on a country lane in Conington, Cambridgeshire, on Monday and the RSPCA urged people to stay vigilant in case there were more.
The charity said it was likely both were either abandoned or escaped from the same place.
The first had a minor health condition while the second was "extremely cold" and thin, but both were recovering.
RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs said: "It is really concerning to think that someone has kept these pythons, then might have decided to abandon them in this cruel and callous way.
"I only hope that there are no more on the loose.
"As well as the dangers of low temperatures, harvesting in the nearby fields could pose a real hazard to any snakes left out there."
Mr Stubbs rescued the first snake from a tree in the village, near St Ives, on Friday and said the scene was "reminiscent of the Jungle Book".
He said in 25 years with the RSPCA he had rescued cats, birds, foxes and even other snakes from trees, but never anything like the python.
Both snakes were taken to a specialist centre to recuperate under heat lamps.