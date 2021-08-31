Cambridge University college master resigns over handling of sex complaints
A Cambridge University college head has resigned over claims he mishandled sexual misconduct complaints.
An independent inquiry has recommended Trinity Hall considers taking disciplinary action against its master Dr Jeremy Morris over one allegation.
Trinity Hall said he disputed this recommendation but agreed it was in the college's best interests to leave.
It comes after both students and staff were accused of misconduct in recent years.
Dr Morris came under pressure after the BBC found an academic who had been accused of sexually harassing 10 students had retained some college privileges because of an internal error.
Dr Morris stepped back from his duties in March 2020 while an internal review into procedures took place.
The college commissioned an independent inquiry led by Gemma White QC into all of the allegations made.
The inquiry report recommended disciplinary action against Dr Morris in relation to his handling of one allegation made against a third party.
On Tuesdsay, the college said its governing body agreed with the inquiry's finding.
In a statement it said: "The master disputes this recommendation, noting in particular the inquiry's recognition that a number of contributors had praised his personal support for those who have raised issues of sexual abuse in specific situations."
It thanked him for his seven years as master and wished him well for the future.