Cambridge University college master resigns over handling of sex complaints

Published
image captionDr Jeremy Morris has spent seven years as the master of Trinity Hall, Cambridge

A Cambridge University college head has resigned over claims he mishandled sexual misconduct complaints.

An independent inquiry has recommended Trinity Hall considers taking disciplinary action against its master Dr Jeremy Morris over one allegation.

Trinity Hall said he disputed this recommendation but agreed it was in the college's best interests to leave.

It comes after both students and staff were accused of misconduct in recent years.

