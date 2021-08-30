Cambridgeshire python: Snake's tree rescue 'like a scene from Jungle Book'
A 10ft-long python had to be rescued from a tree in a scene "reminiscent of the Jungle Book".
The RSPCA and firefighters were called to Conington, Cambridgeshire on Friday after a motorcyclist saw the snake.
The branch the snake was on had to be cut from the tree so the reptile could fall into a tarpaulin being held below.
RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs said: "I wasn't expecting to see this stunning animal wrapped high up around tree branches in the English countryside."
The motorcyclist had called the police after seeing the python cross the road on a quiet country lane in the village, near St Ives.
When Mr Stubbs arrived at the scene he spotted the snake had climbed a tree for safety.
"I really could not believe it when I got there and saw this huge snake all the way up in the tree - it was a scene a bit reminiscent of the Jungle Book," he said.
He called Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to help retrieve the animal.
A number of branches were removed to get closer to it, before the one it was on was cut allowing the snake to fall into the tarpaulin.
It was taken to a nearby specialist for health checks, where it would stay until its owner was traced.
"The snake is about 10-foot long and a reticulated python," Mr Stubbs said. "We think he or she may have been loose for some time as they were cold and a little underweight."
He said in 25 years with the RSPCA he has rescued cats, birds, foxes and even other snakes from trees, but never anything like the python.
