Dealer jailed as £1.7m of heroin found on back seat on A1
A drug dealer has been jailed after police pulled him over on the A1 and found £1.7m of heroin in a holdall on the back seat.
Cambridgeshire officers stopped a Honda near the Black Cat roundabout south of St Neots on the morning of Friday, 23 July and found 17kg (37lb) of drugs.
Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, of Dunedin Way in Hayes, west London, admitted possession with intent to supply.
He was sentenced to five and a half years at Peterborough Crown Court.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers recognised the car as being associated with drug dealing and stopped it near the roundabout, which is in Bedfordshire.
They said they could smell cannabis on Ibrahim and then carried out the search.
On the day of the arrest, the force tweeted to say "well that's not what you usually find in a holdall!".
Ibrahim also admitted possession of cannabis.
