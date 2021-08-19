Blue singer Lee Ryan banned from driving for speeding
- Published
Blue star Lee Ryan has been found guilty of two speeding offences and banned from driving for 12 months.
The singer, 37, was also fined after failing to provide information about who was behind the wheel of his Mercedes on two different occasions in Peterborough last year.
Ryan appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court via a remote link from Spain.
He told the court he had no money to pay the £1,501 fine and costs.
Ryan, who said he was "out of work at the moment due to Covid", told the court: "I just don't have any money."
Court papers said he was charged with driving a Mercedes at 70mph in a 60mph limit on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough, on 8 August, and driving a Mercedes at 71mph on the same road on 22 August last year.
But these charges were dismissed as the prosecution offered no evidence, due to there being no means of proving who was driving.
Ryan went on trial for two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required, and was found guilty by magistrates.
'I haven't got anything'
The singer, who insisted during the hearing that he had sent off the required information, was told if the money was not paid he could be brought back to court and find himself in prison.
Magistrate Alison Marsh gave Ryan two lots of six points against his licence, resulting in a disqualification from driving for 12 months.
In regard to the fine, she said magistrates took into account the fact the music industry had been "severely hit" by the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to charge him for one offence.
Ryan said: "I'm not working. I mean, they've stopped the gigs. I don't have any gigs."
It was put to Ryan that there are shows going on in the UK.
"I've not got anything," he said. "I haven't got anything."
He was asked if it would be unreasonable to think he may have some savings, and he said: "No, I spent them all in Covid."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk