East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust new boss plans 'step-by step' changes
The new boss of an ambulance service in special measures said tackling the challenges faced by the trust "would take years".
Tom Abell has been appointed head of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST).
Senior managers were criticised by inspectors in 2020 for failing to tackle bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination within the service.
Mr Abell said he would tackle the problems in a "step-by-step" fashion.
Care Quality Commission inspectors said the trust, which was forced to sign a contract to tackle sexual harassment, was "too slow" in making changes.
The trust was the first in the UK to be forced to tackle "high levels" of sexual harassment.
The service was banned from training apprentices last month after inspectors found trainees had endured "inappropriate behaviour".
Mr Abell agreed that "at times" in the past, the trust had been poorly led by senior leaders.
"I'm not saying it's going to be OK soon," he told BBC Look East. "I'm saying it's going to improve soon and it will have to be slow and it will have to be steady.
"That's the only way we are going to deliver sustainable change."
Mr Abell said more staff were being recruited but that demand for the service had also increased.
The ambulance service is one of three in England being supported by military personnel.
"I recognise that we have some major problems that we need to tackle - particularly how our people treat each other," he said.
"We have too many examples of poor behaviour and it must be brought to an end. Let me formally underline my commitment to turn this around."
EEAST covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
