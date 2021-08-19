Cambridgeshire: Train driver injured in level crossing collision
- Published
A freight train driver has been injured in a collision with a tractor at a level crossing.
It happened between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire at 09:10 BST.
Network Rail said three of the train's wagons derailed and the driver received minor injuries, while the tractor driver was unhurt.
Head of safety Richard Tew said: "We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances."
Passenger services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.
British Transport Police said: "The driver of the train and tractor were checked over by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
"Thankfully no one has sustained any serious injuries."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.