Composer Alex Woolf posted stolen pictures on porn sites
- Published
A former winner of the BBC Young Composer of the Year has been convicted of taking images of women from social media and uploading them to pornographic websites.
Alex Woolf, 26, downloaded clothed images of 15 women and added them to Reddit, asking people to paste their faces onto porn actresses' bodies.
He then posted these pictures on adult sites.
Woolf has been given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.
At Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, Woolf, of Cox's End in Over, Cambridgeshire, admitted 15 charges of sending messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature over a public electronic communications network.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said none of the original images were pornographic or indecent and all of the women were acquaintances of Woolf.
Woolf won the prestigious BBC Young Composer of the Year title in 2012.
One of his victims learned of the posts in January when an anonymous email warned her that her picture was on Reddit, the CPS said.
She received another email in March stating her picture was on a pornographic website and that Woolf was behind it.
The victim found other pictures and recognised one of the other women, who helped her track down and notify the others.
'Morally repugnant'
Woolf was ordered to undertake a 40-day rehabilitation programme, to do 40 sessions with a sex offender programme and 180 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay each of his victims £100 in compensation, as well as £85 in court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Woolf was ordered to delete all of the victims' images from his devices and was given an indefinite restraining order prohibiting contact with the women.
Varinder Hayre, district crown prosecutor at the CPS, said: "Woolf's behaviour is severely depraved and reprehensible... and has had a drastic impact on his victims.
"We will always look to prosecute the sexual exploitation of victims and this prosecution is a clear message that this morally repugnant action will not be tolerated."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk