Suez Canal: T. rex stuck on Ever Given arrives at golf course
A large Tyrannosaurus rex model stuck on board the container ship that got wedged in the Suez Canal in March has finally arrived at its new home.
The 10m (32ft) dinosaur was held up for months but was finally unloaded at Felixstowe when the Ever Given docked at the Suffolk port two weeks ago.
It has now taken pride of place at the Kingsway Golf Centre in Melbourn, near Cambridge.
James Watts from the centre said: "It's finally here - and really exciting."
Mr Watts, operations director at the golf attraction, said: "It's the main feature as everyone comes in."
Dino - as it has been named - could be seen from a number of holes around the course, he said.
The T. rex arrived in a green container bearing the name Evergreen, the marine company that operates the Ever Given.
After it was refloated, it was held for more than three months amid a dispute over compensation.
The 400m-long (1,300ft) ship, originally due to arrive in early April, finally docked at Felixstowe on 3 August.
The T. rex arrived at its destination on Thursday, a little dusty after months inside its container.
But Dino had not been lonely on his lengthy travels from China - he was accompanied by a pterodactyl model - and both have now been installed at the adventure golf course.
"It's a focal point," said Mr Watts.
"It's long overdue and it's really exciting."
