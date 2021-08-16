Cambridgeshire sinkhole: Locals crack up at The Butts' hole
- Published
News of a sinkhole which appeared in a road called The Butts has caused amusement among a town's residents on social media.
The hole and crack in Soham were reported to Cambridgeshire Police on Sunday.
A plethora of puns followed a police post on Facebook, with one person saying: "That can't be worded in a way that isn't amusing".
The county council said staff were looking into the suspected sinkhole.
In response to a Cambridgeshire Police Facebook post warning of the road closure, one user wrote: "Glad we can rely on our bobbies to stop anything passing through the butts."
Another sympathetically replied: "You did the best you could, but that can't be worded in a way that isn't amusing."
However, most were more concerned about the practicalities of the road closure, asking if they could still get in and out of The Butts or whether they would have to go around.
Police checked the hole at about 18:30 BST on Sunday, and said it was believed to be between 10 and 15 feet (up to 4.5 metres) deep.
Cambridgeshire County Council highways staff have put barriers around the hole, which has a large visible crack nearby.
A traffic cone has been placed over the hole itself.
A spokesman said: "We were made aware of a sinkhole at The Butts in Soham on Sunday evening.
"The road was closed immediately with a diversion put in place.
"Investigations are ongoing."
