Sausage dog gets stuck in Waterbeach wine rack
A sausage dog had to be rescued after getting itself wedged in a wine rack.
Fire crews came to the rescue of the dachshund in distress earlier this week in Jubilee Close in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire.
They found Millie firmly stuck in the metal rack, but it is not yet known how she came to be in such a predicament.
They used cutters to release the little dog who they said was unharmed by her ordeal and pleased to be back in the arms of her owner.
It took about 30 minutes to free Millie, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
