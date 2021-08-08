Bronze Age elder's skeleton found at Cambridgeshire dig
The skeleton of an early Bronze Age "village elder" has been discovered in a funerary mound during an excavation.
It was unearthed at Burwell in Cambridgeshire, close to the site of a prosperous and well-established later Bronze Age village.
The body was of a "relatively muscular" man, who was at least 40 years old.
The mound was topped with a timber post so people could see "someone of importance was buried here", according to archaeologist Louise Moan.
Oxford Archaeology East project manager Ms Moan said the skeleton was remarkably well-preserved considering it was found in acidic chalky soil and it was dated to between 2500BC and 2000BC.
It was buried in a funerary monument, encircled by a ditch with earth mounded in its centre.
Ms Moan said: "He must have been someone of importance to have a monument like that, some sort of village elder, who was strong and had worked the land for years."
The dig, which has been taking place ahead of a housing development by This Land, also uncovered a much later Bronze Age village of about 50 people, dating from 1100BC to 800BC.
The settlement lasted at least 300 years and finds suggest it was a prosperous one, making its own weapons and having extensive trade links.
Ms Moan said: "We discovered a mould for casting an axe head from bronze which is quite rare - they usually got smashed as part of the production."
A fragment of shale bracelet was unearthed - made from a type of dark, shiny polished rock - which was imported from Europe.
Further analysis will be done on all the finds and the dig will continue until the end of the year.
