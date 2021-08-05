A14 reopens after removal lorry fire in Cambridgeshire
More than 30 firefighters have dealt with a fire in a removals lorry that closed a section of the A14.
The westbound carriageway was closed for about three hours from junctions 36 and 33, between Stow cum Quy and Milton in Cambridgeshire.
There were heavy delays in the area as traffic built up. Highways England said the road has reopened and the vehicle has been removed from the scene.
Fire crews from across the county and neighbouring Suffolk attended.
