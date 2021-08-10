Peterborough murder: Man found guilty of Nicholas Bonner death
A man who "out of the blue" jumped out a car and stabbed someone he was in dispute with over drugs has been found guilty of murder.
Tyler Smith, 23, killed Nicholas Bonner, 30, from a single stab wound with a large kitchen knife in Stanground, Peterborough on 5 January.
Smith, of Sandpiper Drive in the city, later told his half-brother he had stabbed someone.
Smith, found unanimously guilty by the jury, will be sentenced on Thursday.
Prosecutor Stephen Spence, when opening the case, told Cambridge Crown Court that earlier on the day of the attack Mr Bonner could be heard by another man on the phone stating "what you saying Tyler?".
Mr Spence said prosecutors "suggest Smith, as a result of the phone call... had gone out looking for Mr Bonner".
He said there was "some sort of dispute between Smith and Bonner" but that they did not know "precisely what it is".
Cambridgeshire Police said it was believed to be a dispute over drugs.
The force said that after the stabbing Smith was driven off by Kristopher White, while Mr Bonner ran back to Southfields Drive, where he collapsed.
Smith disposed of the knife in a drain and called a family member asking for a change of clothes and a lift to his partner's home in Market Deeping to the north of the city in Lincolnshire, where he was arrested the next morning.
White, 36, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough, admitted assisting an offender and will be sentenced at a later date.
White had originally been charged with murder, but this was dismissed.
Det Ch Insp Rob Hall said it was a "tragic loss of a young life".
"Nicky had his whole life ahead of him, but it was taken away by Smith's utterly senseless actions which are thought to have stemmed from a drugs dispute," he added.
