'Hot Fuzz' Hardwick swan detained for blocking traffic
Police have detained an angry swan for blocking traffic in what has been likened to a scene from the film Hot Fuzz.
Cambridgeshire Police said it received multiple reports of the "cheeky chap swanning around" the A428 by Hardwick.
He was taken away in a police car to "custody (the nearest water officers could find)" it said.
"First thing that popped into my mind was Hot Fuzz... Swan," one person said on the force's Facebook page.
"Sounds like something out of Hot Fuzz", another added.
The force said: "He was swanning around for sure.
"One swan detained (put in the back of a police car) and taken to custody (the nearest water officers could find!)."
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's comedy film Hot Fuzz was released in 2007 and followed two hapless police officers investigating deaths in the fictional town of Sandford, supposedly set in rural Gloucestershire.
One scene in the film shows Pegg and Frost's characters apprehending a menacing swan and driving it away in their patrol car.
