Heroin worth £1.7m found in holdall in car in St Neots
- Published
A bag containing heroin with a street value of £1.7m has been discovered unexpectedly by police after a car was pulled over.
Officers stopped the vehicle close to the Black Cat Roundabout, on the A1 at St Neots, on Friday morning.
Cambridgeshire Police said: "Well that's not what you usually find in a holdall."
A man, in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with class A drug supply and is in police custody.
