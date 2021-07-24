Duxford air show 2021: First flying displays in almost two years
- Published
The Imperial War Museum (IWM) in Duxford is hosting its first air show in almost two years.
All the shows in 2020 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this summer's event is running at a reduced capacity.
All ticket holders aged 11 and over have to provide evidence of their Covid-19 status to enter.
Phil Hood, from IWM, said: "We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to the summer air show."
He said the air shows were "a highly anticipated fixture on the IWM Duxford events calendar", but just one had been run since September 2019.
Among the planes flying are the RAF Red Arrows and Falcons parachute display team, and the Blades aerobatic team.
There is also a RAF Typhoon and a biplane display team.
Also flying is the NHS Spitfire, which bears the names of thousands of local heroes nominated from across the UK during the pandemic.
It also has "Thank U NHS" emblazoned on the underside of its wings.
The air show is welcoming 8,000 spectators each day and Mr Hood said he was "confident it will be a memorable weekend, allowing us to get back to what we do best".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk