Bernadette Walker: Scott Walker guilty of murder
- Published
A man accused of killing his ex-partner's daughter to silence her claims that he sexually abused her has been found guilty of murder.
Bernadette Walker, 17, told her mother in July 2020 that Scott Walker had been abusing her for years, Cambridge Crown Court heard.
She was last seen when he collected her from his parents' home in Peterborough.
The trial heard Walker, 51, and Sarah Walker, 38 formed an "unholy alliance" to cover up her death.
Scott Walker was also found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.
Sarah Walker admitted two counts of perverting the course of justice by sending messages from Bernadette's phone after she was last seen alive and by providing false information to the police relating to her disappearance.
She denies two counts of perverting the course of justice "knowing or believing" Bernadette to be dead, and jurors are continuing their deliberations on those two counts after the judge gave them a majority direction.
Bernadette's body has never been found.
Prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC said on 16 July last year, Bernadette, also known as Bea, told her mother Walker "had been sexually abusing her over a number of years".
"Sarah Walker told Bernadette that she did not believe her," said Ms Wilding.
