Cambridge mayor Nigel Gawthrope died from undiagnosed heart condition
- Published
A mayor who died on a scuba diving holiday had an undiagnosed heart condition, an inquest heard.
Nigel Gawthrope, 61, who was eight months into his term of office as Cambridge mayor, was diving near Umkomazi in South Africa on 11 January 2019 when he was taken ill.
He was given CPR on the dive boat and returned to the beach but later died.
The cause of death was recorded as heart failure and the inquest concluded he died of natural causes.
A hearing in Huntingdon heard Mr Gawthrope, an experienced diver, was on his second dive of the day when he indicated to his wife that he wanted to come up.
He was taken aboard the dive boat and given oxygen, according to a report by pathologist Dr John Grant.
Mr Gawthrope was given CPR, the boat returned to the beach and emergency services were called.
Police in South Africa said there was no foul play.
'Unknown, undiagnosed'
An initial post-mortem examination in South Africa, five days after his death, found air bubbles in the heart ventricles, but Dr Grant said gases could have formed in the body since he died.
A UK post-mortem examination recorded his medical cause of death as acute left ventricular failure, contributed to by ischemic heart disease.
Cambridgeshire area coroner Elizabeth Gray said Mr Gawthrope "wasn't aware he was suffering from anything significant".
She described diving as a "physiologically challenging activity for anybody, but for somebody with undiagnosed coronary artery disease it was just too much".
Ms Gray added Mr Gawthrope's heart condition was "unknown, undiagnosed" and that there was "no evidence to suggest there were any other indicators that he shouldn't have been diving on that day".
Mr Gawthrope's wife, Jenny, said he had a "zest for life".
"He may not have been hugely well-organised but what a life I had with him," she said.
"Nigel brought so much life and colour to everything I did with him."
Current mayor of Cambridge Russ McPherson said his death had been "a shock to the whole community".
"At this sad time, we remember his contribution to public life in Cambridge as a dedicated ward councillor for King's Hedges, as mayor and quite simply as a friend and comrade of the city," he said.
