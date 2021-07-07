Bernadette Walker: Murder-accused denies watching teenager undress
A man accused of murdering his ex-partner's daughter has denied installing cameras in the bathroom to watch the teen undress, a court heard.
Scott Walker, 51, is on trial accused of killing Bernadette Walker, 17, who was last seen when he picked her up from his parents' Peterborough home.
He had earlier told jurors that he had installed the cameras to catch Bernadette out, as he suspected her of hiding sweet wrappers in a toilet roll.
Mr Walker denies Bernadette's murder.
Prosecutors at Cambridge Crown Court say Mr Walker - whom Bernadette called "Dad" but was not her biological father - killed her to silence her claims that he sexually abused her.
It is alleged he and Bernadette's mother Sarah Walker, 38, then formed an "unholy alliance" to cover up her death.
Jurors have previously heard that Mr Walker told Ms Walker that Bernadette, also known as Bee, "ran off" when he had stopped the car to roll a cigarette on 18 July, the day she was last seen.
Her body has not been found.
In cross-examination, prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC put it to him that the cameras in the bathroom had been used to watch her undress, to which Mr Walker said: "No".
He then denied transferring the images to his laptop and when the prosecution said that he wiped the images after he murdered her he said: "No and no."
The court has heard Mr Walker lived with Ms Walker but their relationship had broken down and she had a new boyfriend, Christopher O'Connell.
Ms Wilding, turning to events of 18 July, said: "For most people, a child disappearing like that would be like the sky crashing in."
Mr Walker responded: "Yes, I know that feeling."
"But still, your first concern was Sarah and her relationship with Chris wasn't it?" Ms Wilding said.
"Yes... it was the first time I'd fell out of love with Sarah."
Ms Walker has admitted sending some messages from Bernadette's phone and providing false information to the police.
She denies two further counts of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Walker denies murder and perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.
