Bernadette Walker: Murder accused was crying after teen vanished, jury told
- Published
A man accused of murdering his ex-partner's daughter was "drained, crying and genuinely scared" after her disappearance, a court heard.
Bernadette Walker, 17, was last seen when Scott Walker picked her up from his parents' Peterborough home in July and she has not been found.
The teenager's mother told police Mr Walker had planned to go to McDonald's before Bernadette "got out of the car and ran off", jurors have been told.
Mr Walker, 51, denies murder.
Prosecutors at Cambridge Crown Court allege Mr Walker - whom Bernadette called "dad" but was not her biological father - killed her to silence her claims that he sexually abused her.
It is alleged he and Bernadette's mother Sarah Walker, 38, then formed an "unholy alliance" to cover up her death.
Her body has never been found.
In a police interview played to the jury, Ms Walker told officers Bernadette had said "things that didn't add up" two days before she disappeared.
Ms Walker said: "She said Scott had recorded her getting changed but I know he had broken his phone.
"I said she was a liar and that she should go to her grandparents for some breathing space.
"I told her I loved her three times at the door. She was crying and put her arms around me."
Describing 18 July, she said Mr Walker had left to collect Bernadette from his father's house.
At about 12:30, Ms Walker said she was phoning Mr Walker and "his phone was going straight to voicemail".
She told officers he called her back at about 13:45 and was out of breath: "I said: 'Why was your phone off?' And he said: 'It's dead, it dropped into the footwell of the car'."
Ms Walker told the police: "He was going to go to McDonalds, but Bea didn't want anything, and he was driving home, and pulled over to roll a cigarette.
"He said: 'She got out of the car and ran off'. He said: 'What do I do? I can't find her. She went behind the houses, and I think I saw her going over the footbridge towards Westwood'."
She said when Mr Walker returned that afternoon: "He was drained and tired and upset about the whole situation, and he was crying, and he was scared."
The court heard Ms Walker claimed to have received messages that afternoon and the following day from Bernadette: "I had a couple of messages saying I'll be home soon, just need some time."
Ms Walker has admitted sending messages from her daughter's phone and giving false information to the police.
She has denied two further counts of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Walker denies murder and four counts of perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.
