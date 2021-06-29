Wimblington murder: Man admits killing his daughter's ex-partner
- Published
A man who "got rid" of the boots he was wearing in a charity bin after stabbing his daughter's ex-partner to death has admitted murder.
Nigel Ebbage, 35, was attacked at his home in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, on 29 April.
Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court via video-link from HMP Peterborough, Lance Woollard, 65, of Richmond Avenue, March, pleaded guilty to his murder.
Woollard is due to be sentenced at the same court on 30 July.
The court heard that at least one knife was taken to the scene.
Police previously said that a post-mortem examination found Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court it was "not disputed by the defendant... that he got rid of the boots he had been wearing... in a charity shoe bin shortly after the murder".
The court heard Woollard, whose plea came on his 65th birthday, was of previous good character.
Adjourning the case for sentencing, Judge David Farrell QC told the defendant: "There is only one sentence for the offence for which you have pleaded guilty, namely life."
In a statement following the murder, Mr Ebbage's family said he "loved his children and family and would do anything for them".
"He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full," they added.
