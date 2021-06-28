Speedway rider Sam Norris wins first race after injury
A speedway rider said he "can't quite believe" he won his first competitive race since suffering a brain injury in a track crash two years ago.
Sam Norris was in a coma after coming off his bike in the British Youth Championships in June 2019.
The 17-year-old, of Linton, Cambridgeshire, took part in a grass track meeting on Saturday and won.
"As soon as I got out of the start first and to the corner first, I wanted to get to the finish first," he said.
"But I remember being in that pit box before I went out and I said 'Dad, I'll do you proud,' but I never thought I'd able to win it," he told BBC Breakfast.
"I thought 'top three, that's all right'."
'Willed myself to get better'
Sam had been wining his race for Suffolk team Mildenhall Fen Tigers two years ago when he came off his bike and was run over.
Then 15, he was left blind for a month and, after hospital treatment, spent three months rehabilitating at the Children's Trust in Surrey.
He said he had worked on his building up his strength and now felt fitter than before his accident, albeit with fatigue in the afternoon.
"I've had to keep my determination to my end goal," he said.
"I've always wanted to get back to racing, and I've just willed myself to get better."
He said he hoped to win further grass track races and get his confidence back before considering a return to speedway.
His mother, Claire, said she and Sam's dad, Chris, were proud and emotional at seeing their son race at Gosbeck, near Ipswich.
"This time two years ago we never thought he'd get to where he is today," she said.
"But he's one determined young man, and it's down to Sam that he is where he is now."
Despite their reservations about him riding again, they had "willed him to pull through" by encouraging him to do so, even when he was in a coma.
"Many a time we thought 'we can't go through this anymore', because we didn't want anything to happen to Sam," she said.
"But you can't take that away from him and yesterday proved it was worth all that anxiety and that emotion.
"To see Sam succeed and win his first race - words can't describe it."
