BBC News

Bourn Primary Academy plans book bus in memory of pupil

Published
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionThe reading bus will be dedicated to Lyla, who has been described as being "lovely and full of life"

A school is raising money to turn a double-decker bus into a library, in memory of one of its pupils.

Five-year-old Lyla Blue Glennen, who was in Year 1 at Bourn Primary Academy in Cambridgeshire, died from a brain haemorrhage in April.

The school plans to transform a donated bus into an "engaging place to relax with a book" in her name.

"We all feel the loss and it's something positive we can do," head teacher Laura Latham said.

"There was absolutely no indication this would happen [to Lyla] so it was a real shock to everybody. It was devastating.

"We thought that working together to create a book bus, dedicated to her memory, would bring us all together and be a positive and creative project to undertake."

image copyrightBourne Primary Academy
image captionThe bus, which arrived during half-term, was left in the playground as a surprise for the children

The school currently has a small non-fiction area in a corridor, but Year 1 teacher Judith Balls said she had "always been frustrated that there was nowhere to create a library".

She said she first had the idea during the Easter Holidays, but when they returned to school to the news that Lyla had died, they were "completely rocked" so decided to make it happen.

"I thought it would be amazing for the community and for Lyla's family to get involved with," she said.

"It can't bring Lyla back but it's something that they, and we, can work towards."

image copyrightFamily photo
image captionThe school said it was doing "a lot to support" the children who knew and loved their friend Lyla

Ensign Bus Company in Purfleet provided the bus, which had its engine and fuel tank removed, and it was towed to the school during half-term and put in the playground.

A JustGiving page has been created to raise an estimated £10,000 for cleaning the bus, stripping it of fittings, interior design, carpentry and electrical work.

There is "a huge amount of work to do", Ms Latham said, but "so many people want to help".

image copyrightBourne Primary Academy
image captionHead teacher Laura Latham said the school currently had no space for children to "browse or snuggle up and enjoy a good book"

Ms Balls said it would be a "fitting tribute" to a pupil that she described as being "lovely and full of life" with a "gorgeous smile".

"She loved to dress up," she said. "On superhero day she chose to be a nurse which shows what she was like.

"We plan to have a small area on the bus dedicated to her, with maybe a unicorn on the wall and lots of purple cushions because she loved purple.

"It will be a wonderful place for our children to read books and listen to stories, and remember Lyla."

image copyrightBourne Primary Academy
image captionThe school's JustGiving fundraising page says "reading is the most important skill for children to develop"

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.