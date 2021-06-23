Runaway cattle herd stopped by police near Cambridge
- Published
More than 40 cattle had to be stopped by police after "trampling through gardens and running in front of cars".
Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to the "rowdy bunch" which were causing an "udder problem" in Trumpington in Cambridge.
After making their way through gardens and across roads the animals ended up in Grantchester where officers caught up with them.
On social media, the The force said they were taken to a place of safety.
