Bernadette Walker murder trial: Teen 'crying after sex abuse disclosure'
- Published
A missing teenager was "very upset" and crying after making sexual allegations against her mother's ex-partner, who is accused of her murder, a court heard.
Bernadette Walker, 17, was last seen when Scott Walker, 51, picked her up from his parents' Peterborough home in July, Cambridge Crown Court heard.
The wife of Mr Walker's father told the jury Bernadette stayed at their home in the hope that she would "open up".
Mr Walker denies Bernadette's murder and the trial continues.
Bernadette's mother Sarah Walker, 38, is also on trial charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice, which she denies.
The teenager's body has not been found and she is presumed dead, jurors have heard.
The court has been told that on 16 July, the photography student told her mother that Mr Walker, who she called "Dad" but was not her biological father, "had been sexually abusing her over a number of years".
The jury was told Bernadette, also known as Bea, was taken to stay at Mr Walker's parents' house.
Giving evidence, Julie Walker, the wife of Mr Walker's father, was asked "how was Bernadette when Scott Walker dropped her off?".
She said: "Bea was very upset. She was crying. She said that she wanted her mum to believe her.
"I asked Bea what the allegations were, but she couldn't tell me as I was a grandparent.
"Eventually we just changed the subject because it seemed like she wasn't going to say anything else."
Mrs Walker said Bernadette "kept repeating 'I'm not lying'".
Bernadette fell asleep on the sofa and did not change her clothes in the morning, the court heard.
"Scott phoned and said he was coming to pick her up," Julie Walker said.
She said Bernadette was "very quiet when Scott was there".
Prosecutors allege Mr Walker killed Bernadette to "prevent her pursuing her allegations of sexual abuse any further".
Mr Walker denies Bernadette's murder on or after 18 July, and four counts of perverting the course of justice.
