Wisbech sinkholes close town's roads
Two roads had to be closed in a town after sinkholes appeared.
Police posted a photograph of a large hole in Ramnoth Road in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday, followed by another on Blackfriars Road.
Writing on Facebook they confessed they "didn't know what is going on" after coming across the second hole.
Cambridgeshire County Council said its highways team was investigating one sinkhole and that Anglian Water was responsible for works on the other.
Posting a picture on Facebook of the first hole they came across, Cambridgeshire Police officers joked they were "looking into it", before confirming that council highways officials had been contacted.
A short while later, when the second hole opened up, they wrote: "I don't know what is going on today. But another hole has appeared."
Anglian Water, which has responsibility for the Ramnoth Road sinkhole, has been contacted for comment.
