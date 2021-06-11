Queen's Honours: MBEs for Cambridgeshire lockdown meals and taxi volunteers
A restaurant owner who provided thousands of free meals during lockdown, and a taxi firm boss who drove NHS staff to and from work for free, have been made MBEs.
Zillur Hussain, 44, and volunteers from his own charity gave out 17,000 free meals to those in need in Peterborough.
Rowhi Nemer, 63, offered the services of his Cambridge-based taxi company to thousands of frontline staff.
Both have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Mr Hussain was awarded an MBE for services to the community in Peterborough during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The owner of Tavan restaurant in the city, he, his family and a team of volunteers from his own charity, the Zi Foundation, delivered thousands of free meals to those in isolation and the homeless.
They also provided hand sanitisers, food parcels and face masks.
The foundation his family runs builds schools in Bangladesh, among other projects, but he has been recognised for his work in Peterborough.
"It is a surprise for the whole family and we're really pleased," he said.
"It's not just me, it's everyone who has come together to volunteer for this."
'It's how I was brought up'
Taxi company owner Mr Nemer has become an MBE for services to frontline NHS workers and the community.
The owner of CamCab, he decided to offer free lifts for NHS and air ambulance staff at the beginning of the first lockdown in March 2020.
Hundreds of people have used the service, and it has expanded to include free delivery of food packages and medication to those unable to go out.
Mr Nemer re-mortgaged his property in order to keep his staff working and paid.
Recognised for his community support, he said: "To be honest, I've been doing this sort of charity work for 30 years - it's how I was brought up.
"I can't feel great inside unless I do something good on the outside."
The MBE, he said, was "very special for me, my family and people I work with."
A number of other people in Cambridgeshire were also recognised this year, including Anne Rigelsford, 76, given a BEM for her charity work with homeless people, refugees and those in social isolation.
Daryl Brown, 37, the chief executive of charity Magpas, was also given an MBE for services to the air ambulance sector.
