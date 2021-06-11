Police firearms charity told it cannot sponsor Chatteris Town's youth team
A charity has been told it cannot sponsor an under-15 football team because it has the word "firearms" in its name.
The Police Firearms Officers' Association (PFOA) wanted to buy new kit for Chatteris Town FC's youth team.
But Cambridgeshire FA said regulations deemed the sponsorship "detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons".
Mark Williams, from the PFOA, said he was "disappointed" by the decision.
The charity supports police officers involved in firearms operations and their families.
It is based in Chatteris and also runs the Museum of Armed Policing in the town.
'Not in line with regulations'
Mr Williams, the charity's chief executive, said after approaching the club about sponsorship the offer was "rejected" by Cambridgeshire FA, as first reported in the Telegraph.
"This was on the basis that our name has firearms in it," he said.
Mr Williams said the charity was "keen to engage with the local community, particularly young people, to help educate and inform them about the dangers of guns and knives".
He said he was "bitterly disappointed about the FA's decision, but coming from a disciplined background we appreciate and respect rules".
The PFOA already sponsors Oundle Rugby Club's under-12 team, and said it would look at supporting other clubs involving young people.
In a statement, Cambridgeshire FA said: "We were approached by a club asking about the suitability of a sponsor.
"All sponsorship of U18 teams must satisfy the FA Kit and Advertising regulation 8(a), 'the appearance on or incorporation in any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity which is considered by The Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons, or is otherwise considered inappropriate, having regard to the age of the players, is prohibited'.
"With the information presented to us at the time of decision making it was deemed that the proposed sponsorship was not in line with this regulation."
Chatteris Town FC has been contacted for comment.
